Kolkata: Doctors refuse to meet Mamata Banerjee as strike enters fifth day

Junior doctors will not meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her office in Nabanno and have instead asked her to meet them at NRS Medical College and Hospital in order to resolve the issue.

Advertising

“Yesterday Director of Medical Education (DME) and West Bengal University of Health and Services verbally informed us that our Chief Minister has asked us to meet her with some of our representative at her office. For the last two days, the CM has made offensive and inappropriate statement directed towards doctors. Following that, we faced mob attack and physical assault at different medical and dental colleges and hospitals,” read a statement issued by junior doctors.

Follow West Bengal doctors’ protest LIVE updates here

Expressing concerns about the suffering of common people, the junior doctors sought an urgent solution to the crisis by ensuring proper security and safety at hospitals.

“We are deeply upset and feel insecure and apprehensive regarding our representative meeting her behind closed doors. That is why we are not sending any representative to her office. We are deeply concerned about the suffering of common people. We want an urgent solution to this situation by ensuring proper security and safety at our place as per our demands. We shall resume our duties as soon as our demands are met. We will humbly request the CM to meet all of us at NRS and implement all of our demands at the earliest,” the statement further read.

Advertising

Mamata Banerjee had invited them for talks at 5pm after five senior doctors met the CM on Friday. Indian Medical Association president Santanu Sen also held a meeting with senior doctors and administrative authorities and asked them to meet the CM once.

Sen, also a TMC MP, said the assault on doctors was not new and had become a phenomenon across the country. “I have already asked them to consider the patients’ condition and meet CM. She has already conveyed that their demands will be fulfilled. There are a lot of people who are outsiders and are trying to brainwash these junior doctors,” Sen told reporters.

Earlier, Banerjee called the protests a conspiracy by BJP, following which the situation turned worst and more than 450 faculties resigned from their post to show solidarity.