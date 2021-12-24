Kolkata: Doctors’ body says ‘nepotism’ in govt’s transfer policy

Citing the transfer of some of their colleagues to a medical college, a section of doctors and other medical personnel have alleged “nepotism” and “ulterior motive” in the state’s transfer policy.

The Association of Health Service Doctors has written to the state Health and Family Welfare Department following its recent transfer order on December 13.

The letter written by Prof. Manas Gumta, general secretary of the association, alleged that while some officials were enjoying “unexplained privilege” and transferred from one medical college to another within a three-five km radius, others had been “languishing” in cities far from their home for long despite their requests for a change in location.

The association questioned the transfer of two faculty members back to a medical college in Kolkata — a week after they were sent to a district level hospital following their promotion.

Gumta said, “The insensitive administration has perhaps forgotten how we unfortunately had to lose Dr Abantika of Medinipur College… consequent upon heartless denial of her genuine prayers for multiple times. If the health department… can’t firmly reject the immoral diktat from the influential lobby, then it will not take much time to” the complete collapse of the system.

Dr Abantika Bhattacharya, assistant professor at Medinipur Medical College, had died after setting herself afire in August as she was transferred from one peripheral service to another for eight years.