Kolkata: Doctor confined for an hour after minor dies

A six-year-old boy died in Garden Reach area on Tuesday, following which his relatives attacked the doctor and kept him confined for an hour, accusing him of medical negligence. The doctor, however, has denied all the charges. A police complaint has been lodged against the doctor, Amitabh Mondal, and the relatives have demanded his arrest.

Advertising

The body of six-year-old Subham Tiwary, who was a class 1 student, has been sent for autopsy to SSKM hospital.

A police official said, “Dr. Amitava Mondal, MBBS (Ortho), was manhandled and kept confined inside a house at Fatehpur village in Garden Reach police station area over an allegation of carrying out improper treatment of Subham. He was under doctor Mondol’s treatment till today morning. After his condition deteriorated, the patient was shifted to Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan. After the doctor was confined, local police had to rescue him. The situation was then brought under control.”

Police said it would take them a few days to ascertain the exact cause of death. On the basis of the complaint filed by Subham’s family, police officials are interrogating the doctor.

Advertising

Subham’s father, Ajay Tiwari, said: “He fell down while playing and then complained of severe back pain. We took him to the local doctor, Amitabh Mondal. He gave him some medicines and told us that it was a minor injury and he will be fine. He kept complaining of severe pain throughout the night. Today in the morning, he started feeling uneasy. We took him to the doctor again and he was declared dead. The doctor gave wrong dose of medicine to my son.”

The doctor denied all the allegations. “They brought him in a conscious state. I checked him and gave some medicines. I have no knowledge of how he died. I believe my medicines and dose were fine,” doctor Mondal told reporters.