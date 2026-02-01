Kolkata doctor arrested for ‘illegal practice’, ‘financial misconduct’ exonerated after 9-year legal battle

The legal battle began in June 2017. After years of rigorous trial, the Fast Track-I Court of Barasat and the Special ED Court of Kolkata dismissed the allegations as “groundless”.

Aradeep Chatterjee, who was arrested on charges of illegal medical practice and money laundering, along with his father Ashim Kumar Chatterjee, a homeopath and co-accused, was exonerated from all charges by two courts after a protracted legal battle of nine years.

A prominent figure in alternative cancer therapies and a corresponding member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Aradeep, a resident of Kolkata, was arrested in 2017 for unlawful medical practice and financial misconduct. This was followed by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which led to the attachment of the Chatterjees’ savings and properties.