Kolkata doctor arrested for ‘illegal practice’, ‘financial misconduct’ exonerated after 9-year legal battle

Aradeep Chatterjee, who was arrested on charges of illegal medical practice and money laundering, along with his father Ashim Kumar Chatterjee, a homeopath and co-accused, was exonerated from all charges by two courts after a protracted legal battle of nine years.
A prominent figure in alternative cancer therapies and a corresponding member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Aradeep, a resident of Kolkata, was arrested in 2017 for unlawful medical practice and financial misconduct. This was followed by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which led to the attachment of the Chatterjees’ savings and properties.
The legal battle began in June 2017. After years of rigorous trial, the Fast Track-I Court of Barasat and the Special ED Court of Kolkata dismissed the allegations as “groundless”.
Chatterjee’s advocates said, “All the charges were false, concocted, motivated, groundless and preposterous…The relevant orders of acquittal and discharge have attained finality…Consequently, the savings of Aradeep Chatterjee were released and returned to him along with the accrued interest.”
Reflecting on the ordeal, Aradeep said, “Despite being falsely accused, I had full faith in our judiciary. My vindication establishes that I obeyed all the laws of our land… We should not blindly accept the allegations levelled on us… let them be adjudicated by a competent court because it is only the court’s final verdict that matters and is binding on society.”
“My credibility and reputation were tarnished. I was socially isolated and suffered severe social abuse. I was at the cusp of a serious financial crisis… But I refused to concede defeat. My vindication proves that my country has a very strong and progressive constitution which safeguards our rights and never denies justice,” he added.
Aradeep now plans to focus on Psorinum Therapy, an alternative approach for treating advanced-stage cancer (Stage IV), particularly inoperable pancreatic, liver, and gallbladder cases. “This therapy can play a crucial role in managing the cancer burden of our country because it is cost-effective and does not have any notable side effects. I will continue to devote full effort towards my goal to integrate Psorinum Therapy into the mainstream oncology treatments.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More