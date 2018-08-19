‘Disproportionate assets’ case: CID files another case against Bharati Ghosh

Retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. Retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.

The CID on Friday filed another case against retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

“A case has been filed against Bharati Ghosh for having in possession assets disproportionate to known sources of her income… Her disproportionate assets are about 320 per cent more than her known sources of income,” said DIG (CID-operations) Nishat Parvez. Sources said the case was filed at Kotwali police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Responding to the development, Ghosh, in a WhatsApp voice note, said, “I have heard CID has initiated a case against me… I want CBI , Enforcement Directorate to investigate and find out if my properties are appropriate or disappropriate.”

Ghosh’s advocate Pinaki Bhattacharya said, “The property… does not belong to Ghosh. Her properties are declared; they have recovered money from others’ flat… [they] allegedly gave a statement that the money belonged to my client. How come CID released them and are after Ghosh for the same money?”

Counsel seeks jail transfer for M A V Raju

Meanwhile, Ghosh’s counsel on Saturday filed a petition at Midnapore Court, seeking to transfer her husband M A V Raju from Midnapore Jail. Ghosh has claimed that Raju’s life is at risk. He was arrested from outside Calcutta High Court on August 7 in connection with an ongoing probe of cheating and extortion case registered in Daspur. Raju wasn’t named in the FIR; his name had cropped up later in a chargesheet filed by the CID. Ghosh’s was produced in Ghatal court on Friday, where his bail petition was cancelled and he was remanded to judicial custody.

The CID had last month submitted a charge-sheet against Ghosh and others. All accused were charged under sections of forgery, extortion and under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the chargesheet, CID sleuths mentioned the huge amount of cash and gold jewellery recovered during a series of raids at flats alllegedly owned by Ghosh and the opening of lockers from a nationalised bank branch in Kolkata.

