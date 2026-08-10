Parking to get easier in Kolkata: Mobile app, cashless payments and advance slot booking

Kolkata’s unified digital parking system will bring authorised parking spaces onto one network, allowing commuters to check slots, make cashless payments and receive digital receipts (Express file photo by Partha Paul).
In a major push toward transforming Kolkata into a tech-driven smart city, the West Bengal government is set to roll out a unified digital parking system. Designed to bring transparency, eliminate parking irregularities, and streamline urban traffic, the new platform will integrate all authorised parking spaces across the city under a single digital network.
The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, where officials mapped out a comprehensive blueprint to modernise parking management and stamp out long-standing illegal practices
The upcoming digital platform, accessible via a dedicated mobile app, aims to completely digitise how commuters search for and pay for parking in the city.
Key features
Real-time slot tracking: Drivers will be able to check live parking availability before arriving at their destination.
Cashless payments: Seamless payment integration via UPI, QR codes, debit/credit cards, and digital wallets.
Instant digital receipts: System-generated receipts matching government-fixed rates will be issued instantly to combat fake paper slips.
Advance slot booking: Plans are underway to allow commuters to reserve parking spots in advance.
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Digital vehicle identification: The government has proposed a unique sticker or digital ID system for vehicles using authorised bays, enabling traffic police to flag illegal parking quickly.
According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials, around 15,000 parking spaces have been identified across the KMC area, of which 9,000 to 10,000 are formally listed.
To eliminate illegal collection syndicates, the government will issue new tenders to regularise nearly 10,000 parking spots. This step ensures that parking revenue flows directly to the municipal treasury rather than unauthorised collectors.
Crackdown on illegal parking
Stricter fines starting September 1: To complement the digital system, Kolkata Police will launch an aggressive enforcement drive beginning September 1. The fine structure for parking violations has been thoroughly revised.
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Footpaths, sidewalks: Strict penalties for mounting curbs or blocking pedestrian paths.
No-parking zones: Immediate towing and higher fines for unauthorised stops.
Prolonged roadside parking: Heavy fines for commercial vehicles, including taxis and buses, left unattended on main roads for long durations.
Single-side parking regulations: Banning the 15-year-old practice of parking on both sides of narrow streets; vehicles will now only be permitted on one designated side.
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Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul recently said that roads must remain open for smooth transit rather than serving as overnight parking grounds.
“Buses are being parked on roads at night. I would urge bus owners to use proper bus stands or purchase dedicated parking spaces. Many residential owners have garages at home yet still leave their vehicles on the street. This cannot continue,” said Paul.
Paul also addressed the issue of illegal fee collection that has persisted in parts of the city for over a decade and a half.
“Parking on both sides of the road, which has continued illegally for 15 years, will now be strictly regulated. Secondly, parking fees collected illegally without paying government taxes must end immediately so that the full tax amount reaches the government.”
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What this means for Kolkata commuters
For drivers in Kolkata, the smart parking network promises an end to overcharging, fake receipts, and endless searching for open spots. By combining real-time data, cashless transactions, and strict police enforcement, the government aims to reduce traffic congestion and bring long-overdue order to the city’s roadways.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More