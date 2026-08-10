Parking to get easier in Kolkata: Mobile app, cashless payments and advance slot booking

Kolkata’s unified digital parking system will bring authorised parking spaces onto one network, allowing commuters to check slots, make cashless payments and receive digital receipts (Express file photo by Partha Paul).

In a major push toward transforming Kolkata into a tech-driven smart city, the West Bengal government is set to roll out a unified digital parking system. Designed to bring transparency, eliminate parking irregularities, and streamline urban traffic, the new platform will integrate all authorised parking spaces across the city under a single digital network.

The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, where officials mapped out a comprehensive blueprint to modernise parking management and stamp out long-standing illegal practices

The upcoming digital platform, accessible via a dedicated mobile app, aims to completely digitise how commuters search for and pay for parking in the city.