Kolkata: Designer-turned-BJP leader files complaint against student for ‘obscene’ post on Facebook

Four days after the melee at Jadavpur University (JU), fashion designer-turned-BJP leader Agnimitra Paul lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police cyber cell on Monday against a student, alleging that he had posted obscene comments against her on social media. Paul also met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday and submitted a letter to him.

This is in addition to an FIR she had lodged at Jadavpur police station on Friday, a day after Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled by a section of students at JU, against unnamed persons, alleging she was subjected to physical abuse and molestation by an “unruly crowd” at the university in Kolkata. Paul had accompanied Supriyo to JU.

Monday’s complaint has been lodged against Arijit Debrishi Sarkar, whose alleged Facebook post read, “Agnimitra Paul er to saari chirey diyechi (tore the saree of Paul)… which she will probably use in fashion, but kinda weird.”

Paul shared his post on Facebook on September 21, condemning the act: “It is deeply saddening to find erudite students of JU feel so proud to abuse a woman… abuse me… But I will still pray to God as a woman that none of their own women gets into a situation like this ever…”

A senior police officer confirmed receiving the complaint and said they are looking into it. The accused could not be contacted.