Kolkata: Decomposed bodies of two brothers found, sister declared dead in hospital

Two members of a family were found dead, while one was recovered in an unconscious state at their house in Khidderpore port area on Friday.

Police recovered the decomposed bodies of brothers Triloki Prasad Gupta (59) and Bhola Prasad (53). Their sister Shanti (56) was found unconscious, but was declared dead at a local hospital, said a police official.

Police have primarily ruled out murder and are suspecting that they might have died after consuming something poisonous or of suffocation as the house on Karl Marx Sarani in South Port police area lacked ventilation.

Police said the neighbours informed them about the stench emanating from the house, following which they broke open the door. Primary investigation revealed there were no external injury marks on their bodies.

“All the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The actual cause of death and time will be ascertained only after we get the reports,” said an official.

Bhola was into milk business, while Triloki was a government employee. Both of them were unmarried.

“There was no opening inside the house. All ventilators were manually shut. We found a diesel generator in the house,” said a forensic official.

Forensic officials said there is a possibility that they died of suffocation due to emission of carbon monoxide from the generator. Police found that the electric supply of the house was disconnected and they suspected that they might have used the generator.