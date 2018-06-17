Kolkata: 6 dead, 60 hurt in Lalgarh bus accident

Picture used for representational purposes. (PTI file Photo) Picture used for representational purposes. (PTI file Photo)

Six people died and more than 60 were injured when a bus overturned in Lalgarh on Saturday. Confirming the incident, West Midnapore SP Alok Rajoria said, “Six people died in the accident, many others are critical.”

Police said the injured are undergoing treatment at West Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. The bus was reserved by around 100 members of a tribal community, who were headed to Silda to participate in a programme organised by their community, a police officer said. The bus driver allegedly lost control on a hilly road near Jhitka forest in Belpahari, causing the bus to overturn. Passengers who were seated on the roof of the bus were crushed, sources said, adding survivors told police that the bus had been overspeeding.

“The bus was coming from Salbani and was going towards Belpahari when the bus suddenly overturned. Five died on the spot while one person died on his way to the hospital. Several others are injured and are being treated in hospital. We will initiate a case as per law,” said the police officer. The bus was later removed by police with the help of a crane, sources said.

