Kolkata: Day after long march, Mamata Banerjee says govt is pro-farmer

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government is pro-farmer and it has already tripled the farmers’ income in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Kalna in East Burdwan district, Mamata said, “The Centre is now talking of doubling farmers’ income. We have already tripled it. We have set up Krishak Bazaar, Karma Tirthas as well. We do not acquire land forcibly. We are pro-farmers… We have asked cooperative banks to give more loans to farmers.”

The chief minister’s comments came after the peasants’ wing of the CPM organised a long march. On Wednesday, members of All India Krishak Sabha, took out a march from Singur to Kolkata demanding waiver of farmers’ loans and creating jobs for their family members. The long march concluded on Thursday which had witnessed a gathering of about 15,000 people.

“Earlier, 65,000 farmers used to get pension. We have increased the number to 1 lakh. The amount of pension has been hiked to Rs 1000 per month. We are providing farmers all the equipment at custom hiring centres. We have focused on alternate cropping,” she said.

The CPM is trying to defame the government. I want to tell them, you have called many strikes. Enough of your non-cooperation with the people. No one has lost their job after we came to power,” the chief minister said.