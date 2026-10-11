Three arrested for murder of two app-cab drivers within 24 hours

The similarities between the two murders raised suspicions during the interrogation of the accused in the Dankuni case. (File photo)

The Chandannagar Police Commissionerate has arrested three men in connection with the murders of two app-cab drivers within 24 hours, uncovering an alleged car theft racket during the investigation into one of the cases.

The breakthrough in the Dankuni murder case led police to the killing of another app-cab driver in the Entally police station area of Kolkata. Police suspect the three accused were targeting drivers to steal their cars and sell them in the black market.

On the morning of October 5, police found an unconscious man near Bhadua More on Delhi Road in the Dankuni police station area. He was taken to a hospital in Serampore, where doctors declared him dead. His legs were tied with a nylon rope, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that he had been strangled.