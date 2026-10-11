Three arrested for murder of two app-cab drivers within 24 hours

The Chandannagar Police Commissionerate has arrested three men in connection with the murders of two app-cab drivers within 24 hours, uncovering an alleged car theft racket during the investigation into one of the cases.
The breakthrough in the Dankuni murder case led police to the killing of another app-cab driver in the Entally police station area of Kolkata. Police suspect the three accused were targeting drivers to steal their cars and sell them in the black market.
On the morning of October 5, police found an unconscious man near Bhadua More on Delhi Road in the Dankuni police station area. He was taken to a hospital in Serampore, where doctors declared him dead. His legs were tied with a nylon rope, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that he had been strangled.
The deceased was identified as Ramjesh Kori, 58, a resident of Bankra in North Dum Dum who worked as an app-cab driver.
During the investigation, the Chandannagar Police Detective Department, led by Detective Chief Rupantar Sengupta, detained three men using CCTV footage and other leads. The accused were identified as Mohammed Monirul Gazi, 30, and Sheikh Shahadat, 24, both residents of Madhyamgram, and Mohammed Aryan Molla, 24, is a resident of Nimta.
Police said the three hired Kori’s car from the airport area on the night of October 4, posing as passengers. Although Kori worked as an app-cab driver, the three allegedly hired him directly rather than booking through an app.
When the car reached a relatively deserted stretch of the highway, one of the accused allegedly grabbed Kori by the throat from behind. As he began losing consciousness, another consciousness, another accused sitting beside him pulled the handbrake to stop the car. The accused then moved Kori to the passenger seat. Police said they tied his legs while the car was moving and later left him unconscious near Bhadua More.
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During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that they intended to sell the stolen car in the black market. They took it to Beliaghata in Kolkata’s Beniapukur area but could not find a buyer willing to purchase it without documents. With the car also running low on fuel, they abandoned it and fled, police said.
Police said the three then targeted Bhagwan Prasad Gupta, another app-cab driver, after their first attempt failed. Gupta was found dead inside a locked car in Entally on Wednesday morning last week. His legs were also tied, and a post-mortem examination found that he had been strangled.
The similarities between the two murders raised suspicions during the interrogation of the accused in the Dankuni case. According to police, the three confessed on Friday night to their alleged involvement in Gupta’s murder as well.
Police are investigating whether others were involved in the alleged car theft racket. The Chandannagar Police Commissionerate has informed the Kolkata Police about the case.
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The three accused were produced before a court in Chandannagar on Friday, which remanded them in police custody for five days.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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