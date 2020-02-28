Kolkata: CPM to hit the streets during Amit Shah’s visit on March 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CPM leader Mohammad Salim on Thursday called upon the people of the state to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he comes to Kolkata on March 1 to address a public meeting.

Speaking to reporters at state CPM headquarters, Salim said, “The youth and students’ wings of our party will hit the streets on March 1 to protest against the arrival of the Union home minister here. All democratic people should also join this protest. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here last month, people had waved black flags and raised ‘go back’ slogans at him. Similar protests will take place this time as well.” He also condemned the violence in Delhi that has claimed 37 lives and left over 200 injured.

Shah is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Shahid Minar Ground in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 1.

The CPM leader slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not condemning the violence in Delhi and granting permission for Shah’s rally.

“Banerjee before visiting Bhubaneswar granted permission for Shah’s rally. If she was ready to allow Shah’s rally in Kolkata, then why did the administration delay in granting the permission. We, the Left, are not allowed to hold meetings and rallies here, then how come she gave permission to Shah’s rally? Why is she silent on the violence in Delhi? Instead of condemning the incident, she will hold a meeting with Shah tomorrow. This is unfortunate,” said Salim.

Banerjee will attend a meeting convened by the Union home minister at Bhubaneswar on Friday on country’s internal security.

