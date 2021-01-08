Kolkata: CPM, Congress to hold joint rally at Brigade Parade ground, Rahul Gandhi may attend

The CPI(M) and the Congress on Thursday decided to organise a joint rally at the Brigade Parade ground here for the first time. The decision was taken at a meeting between the two parties on their strategy for the upcoming elections and the seat-sharing arrangement. Though the parties have not yet fixed the date for the rally, central leaders of both parties, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are likely to attend it.

“We are contesting the Assembly elections together with the Congress. Therefore, we will stand on the same platform to address the people. Primarily, it has been decided that the Brigade rally will be held at the end of February or early in March,” said Left Front chairperson Biman Bose.

Senior Congress leader and party MP Pradeep Bhattacharya said, “We will request our party high command to come here and address the people. The topmost leaders of both parties will make their presence felt.”

CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Congress MLA Abdul Mannan also attended the meeting. The Brigade rally has been an annual affair for the CPI(M), using it, especially before elections, as a show of strength.