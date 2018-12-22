Kolkata: Country going in wrong direction, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah on Friday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat to “strengthen Opposition unity” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the country is going through a dangerous situation and there is a need to strengthen the Opposition to save the country.

“The present situation in the country is very alarming and is going in the wrong direction. This is dangerous for the country. This is the reason why I have come to meet my sister (Mamata Banerjee) here so that with her help we can strengthen ourselves to save the country from this present situation,” he told reporters.

While Mamata was next to him during his interaction with the press, she did not comment on the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah said no religion was greater than another. “No religion is greater than the other. When I look into your eyes, I see my God, when you look into my eyes, you see your God. Because there is no difference. The creator is the same,” he said at the 11th edition of ‘World Confluence of Humanity, Power and Spirituality’.

Abdullah asked people to respect those belonging to other communities. “Have we been able to build that India where we can survive together in happiness? No. We have created an India where there is fear and hatred. Please love each other and understand each other’s pains. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians have the same blood flowing through their veins,” he said.