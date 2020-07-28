Kolkata: Coronavirus patient’s body left unattended at Behala home for 15 hours

According to a family member, three other members of the same family have also tested positive for the virus. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh According to a family member, three other members of the same family have also tested positive for the virus. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh

The body of an elderly Covid-19 patient was left unattended at his residence in Behala area of the city for more than 15 hours from Sunday night.

The family members alleged that despite repeated attempts, their neighbours or the local councillor did not respond to their distress calls. Finally, the body was disposed of following the intervention of local MLA and State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The deceased’s brother said, “My elder brother, his wife, daughter and sister-in-law had all tested positive for Covid-19. My elder brother died around 11.55 pm on Sunday. Since then, we had tried contacting the Councillor of Ward No. 119, Ashoka Mondal, several times, but all calls went unanswered. We also contacted the state health department, but got no help. Even the neighbours did not come to our aid.”

Later, minister Chatterjee intervened and made arrangements to take away the body for cremation.

“I have spoken to the Behala police station officer-in-charge and the brother of the deceased. If the councillor has not responded to the family’s calls, then that person has not done the right thing. I, being the MLA, have certain responsibilities and will do whatever is needed. I am personally looking into this,” Chatterjee said.

