Offer namaz at home, spend less time at mosques: Imams

The Muslim organisations in West Bengal have asked their community members not to offer prayers in mosques on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak. Also, the Bengal Imams’ Associations have urged all imams across the state to keep mosques shut to avoid large gatherings during Friday prayers.

In a statement, the Bengal Imams’ Associations said, “In view of the present situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic, we are requesting all imams, secretaries and other members to close all gates of mosques for public. Imams will give azaan and offer namaz with their staff as usual…This will remain effective till Shab-e-Barat on April 9.” The Nakhoda Mosque at Chitpur in Kolkata will remain closed for public from Friday.

“Our managing committee has decided to close the mosque for public from Friday onwards,” Imam Shafiq Qazmi of Nakhoda Masjid said.

Abdur Rafiq, president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, West Bengal, told The Indian Express that in some cases imams are required to shorten their speeches.

West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama said people should spend less time in mosques if they pay a visit.

