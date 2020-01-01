Kolkata: Over 5,000 cops keep vigil as city joins celebrations

Vigil upped at Park Street in Kolkata on Tuesday night. (Photo: Partha Paul) Vigil upped at Park Street in Kolkata on Tuesday night. (Photo: Partha Paul)

Around 5,000 police personnel, including special crack teams – comprising of 30 men and 30 women commandos – and Rapid Action Force (RPF), have been deputed across Kolkata in view of New Year celebrations.

“Security has been tightened in and around the city with special focus on women safety on the New Year’s eve. Vigil has been upped to check drunken driving, pick-pocketing, eve teasing and fraudulent activities,” a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Besides, night clubs, bars and hotels, Kolkata Police has also planned to keep a watch on posh rooftop parties in the city, to check those organised without requisite permission.

Police said during such house parties, participants are often found consuming drugs and narcotic substances, which are procured illegally using the dark web, adding they will also monitor social media sites.

Police will continue to carry out block raids till January 1. Besides, police personnel in plainclothes will monitor shopping malls and Metro stations across the city. Fifty additional RPF have been deployed at major Metro stations like Esplanade, Park Street and Maidan. Two special teams, comprising of one officer and four constables, are on duty at Park Street, Esplanade and Maidan.

A total of 108 police pickets will be set up across the city, the senior officer said.

According to police, 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police will patrol the Park Street-Camac Street-Shakespeare Sarani zone, the party hub of Kolkata, alone. Of the 41 police pickets in the area, 13 will be manned by them.

Raids since December 20 have shown that drink driving is not confined to selected spots only. As per police sources, party organisers have been asked to display a notice at the venues stating details of drunk-driving laws. Hotels and night clubs have been asked to ensure arrangement of drivers and cabs for drunk customers to help them reach their destinations safely, said police.

Traffic police said vehicular traffic will be regulated on Tuesday and Wednesday near major tourist spots like museum, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, Alipore Zoo, Kalighat Temple, Thanthania Kalibari, New Market and Birla Mandir. The vehicular traffic has been regulated from 4pm on Tuesday to 4:30 am on Wednesday and again from 4 pm on January 1 to midnight.

Around 2,000 policemen have been deployed in Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate area, a senior officer of the force said.

No noise pollution

As per police sources, strict action will be taken against bursting of firecrackers beyond permissible limits. Teams of Pollution Control Board will also make surprise visits in the night clubs and housing complexes.

—with PTI inputs

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App