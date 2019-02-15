Kolkata: Cops injured in scuffle with local residents over loudspeaker use in Patharghata

Five police officers from the New Town Traffic Guard were injured in a scuffle between police and local people over playing loudspeakers on Wednesday late night.

“On being informed, sub-inspector Jayanta Majumder along with other officers went to Patharghata under New Town police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at around 1:01 am,” said a police officer.

When Majumdar reached the spot, he saw loud music being played at a kirtan (religious programme) event at a temple near Patharghata High School. There is a ban on use of loudspeakers at that time of night, especially with exams going on, said police.

“Majumder requested organisers to continue with their programme without playing the loudspeaker,” said the source. Police claimed they were handling the matter peacefully when somebody spread a rumour that cops were trying to stop their religious programme forcefully and broke the idol.

“Some people accused the police of creating communal problem. They also blocked the village and staged a protest against police for not allowing them to play loudspeakers,” said the senior officer.

The injured were taken to the hospital and later released. Steps are being taken to start a case over the incident, said police.