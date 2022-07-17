Kolkata: Cops ‘deny permission’ for event, BJP moves HC seeking go-ahead

Gearing up to counter Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s July 21 Martyr’s Day rally, the BJP has decided to hold an ‘Uluberia Cholo’ (March to Uluberia) programme the same day to condemn the alleged attacks on its party offices in the violence last month.

However, as police “denied permission” for the July 21 march, the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday moved to the Calcutta High Court, seeking its permission to hold the march, said BJP sources. The HC will take up the matter for a hearing on Tuesday.

On June 10, protesters demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her comments on Prophet Mohammad had allegedly vandalised two BJP party offices in Howrah district’s Uluberia area and set on fire several police kiosks and vehicles.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Adhikari is set to lead the march on the day the TMC will hold its annual Martyr’s Day rally in remembrance of the 13 Youth Congress workers killed in police firing during a protest in Kolkata in 1993. According to BJP sources, the party decided to organise the programme on July 21 to counter the ruling party’s rally.

“Five rallies have been planned in five districts and a mega even in Uluberia. However, the police denied us permission. So, we moved the high court seeking its permission for our programme. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday,” said a senior BJP leader. The TMC has, meanwhile, slammed the saffron camp for “intentionally trying to create tension” in the state.

“Such programmes cannot be an alternative to our July 21 rally. Ours is a one-of-a-kind event which witnesses record gathering. Besides, they intend to create tension on that day by organising their event. I hope the court will not entertain their plea,” said TMC MP Sougata Roy.

The July 21 Martyr’s Day programme is the TMC’s flagship annual political event.

Every year on July 21, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in the heart of Kolkata in remembrance of 13 people killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress then led by Mamata Banerjee on July 21, 1993.

For the past two years, the rally could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The party has planned to hold a grand rally this year, a year after it won the state Assembly polls for the third consecutive time.