Kolkata: Cops chase, arrest man who ‘molested’ woman in city bus

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested in a bus in the Park Street area in Kolkata on Saturday. The 52-year-old accused has been arrested.

A case has been lodged at Park Street Police station on the basis of the complaint of the victim, who is a resident of the Howrah district. The accused has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the woman has alleged that she was on a private bus, on her way to work. When she was about to get down from the bus, the accused touched her inappropriately. As she raised an alarm, no one came to her help, instead she was forced to get down from the bus. The victim got down crying and was noticed by the Traffic Police personnel, who spotted the accused who had started running after alighting from the bus. The on-duty officers chased the accused, got hold of him and took him to the Park Street police station. The victim then identified the accused and filed a complaint.

“The complainant has alleged that on Saturday around 10 am, the accused touched her inappropriately while getting down from the bus at the crossing of Park Street and JL Nehru Road, thereby outraging her modesty. The traffic police and local police present at the spot apprehended the accused. He has been arrested,” said a senior police official.

Last year in June, a 22-year-old pugilist from Kidderpore, who had won an international pro-boxing competition, was allegedly abused and then assaulted by three youths near Mominpur. The young woman had alleged that the traffic police who was on duty didn’t come to help her and had asked her to go to a police station to register a complaint. Police swung into action after she had recounted her plight on Kolkata Police’s Facebook page, and lodged an FIR and arrested the three accused immediately. The incident had taken place barely 10 days after model Ushoshi Sengupta was chased and harassed by a gang of bikers while she was returning home in an app-based cab. Sengupta too had shared her plight on Facebook. Following these two incidents, police had alerted all police stations to act on spot against those harassing woman. Even late night patrolling was also intensified.

The police were asked to register complaint without considering “jurisdiction” in such cases.

