Kolkata: Constable killed as minibus rams into Fort William wall

The minibus being towed away from the accident spot at Red Road area in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A police constable was killed and several others injured when a private minibus rammed into a wall of Fort William in the Red Road area of Kolkata on Thursday noon.

The 45-year-old constable, identified as Vivekananda Deb, was driving a motorbike and came under the minibus.

“At about 12.05, a minibus of Metiabruz to Howrah route (WB 09 1996) dashed a motorcycle (WB 34AB 6253) and subsequently rammed into the roadside concrete wall of the Eastern Gate of Fort William under Maidan Police Station area. 19 passengers who were travelling in the bus were injured,” said a police officer.

“Deb was stuck below the minibus for quite some time. He was pulled out only after the bus was removed using a crane. He had received severe injuries and was declared brought dead at SSKM,” added the officer.

Police said that they have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, who rushed to the spot, said that the mechanical aspects of the minibus will be examined.

Locals claimed that the minibus suffered a break fail that led to the accident. A team of forensic officials also examined the accident spot.

Coincidentally, after a gap of nearly two months, private buses began plying on the road with 50 per cent passengers from today after the state government eased Covid curbs.