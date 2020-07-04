Kolkata: Constable found dead at Writers’ Building, police suspect suicide

Police outside Writers’ Building in Kolkata where a police constable was found dead on Friday. Express Police outside Writers’ Building in Kolkata where a police constable was found dead on Friday. Express

A Kolkata Police constable was suspected to have killed himself at the Writers’ Building here on Friday afternoon.

According to sources in the police, a shot rang out around 3.25 pm. Many people, in panic, were seen running out of the British-era building, which earlier housed the state secretariat.

Biswajit Karok, 34, who was posted alone at gate number 6, was found in a pool of blood, with his service revolver lying close by. He was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Though sources said that according to preliminary investigation it looks like suicide, further inquiries are on.

“He used his service rifle to shoot himself. We are investigating the matter. The manner in which the bullet was fired and seeing its direction, we can presume that Karak committed suicide,” deputy commissioner (central) Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam said.

Officers from Kolkata Police’s homicide department visited the site of the incident, and the area was cordoned off.

According to sources, Karok was with the fifth battalion of the force. He was from Paschim Medinipur district, and used to live in an apartment in New Town near the city.

—With PTI

