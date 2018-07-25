Kolkata: Congress, Left walk out of Assembly

“They got the AIADMK’s support, but had Jayalalithaa been alive, the BJP would never have got those votes. They lost their oldest ally, Shiv Sena,” the TMC chief said. “They got the AIADMK’s support, but had Jayalalithaa been alive, the BJP would never have got those votes. They lost their oldest ally, Shiv Sena,” the TMC chief said.

The Congress and the Left Front on Monday staged a walkout from the state Assembly after their request to admit an adjournment motion over the issue of “violence” during the recent panchayat polls was turned down.

MLAs of both opposition parties went down to the well and shouted slogans against the state government after Speaker Biman Banerjee rejected their request, saying the matter is sub-judice.

Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said, “Just like yesterday, the adjournment motion was turned down today. Yesterday, we wanted to bring an adjournment motion over the admission racket in colleges and today the same was brought over the violence in state panchayat polls. It seems that the state government is not willing to discuss the issue inside the Assembly because the issue will then get recorded in the House. The Opposition is not informed about the Bills that will be tabled in this session… If needed, then we will boycott the session tomorrow.”

Left Front Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is the Opposition’s duty to highlight the failures of the state government in the Assembly. We only wanted a discussion on the panchayat poll violence as the law and order situation deteriorated during the election.”

