Kolkata Confidential : Fair rise

Fair rise

Chances are high that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be the second woman chief minister of the country after J Jayalalitha to work with a woman chief secretary. With the incumbent Samar Ghosh retiring in March,chances are bright for Jaya Dasgupta,currently the additional chief secretary in development and planning department,to become the next chief secretary and the states first woman chief secretary. Home Secretary G D Gautama,who is the second senior most officer after Ghosh may not be elevated to the post of chief secretary because of his poor performance as the in-charge of the Home department. That paves the way for Dasgupta,a very clean,strong and bold officer,to reach the top of the states bureaucracy.

PM Mamata!

At a function to celebrate the 100 years of our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana in Kolkata last week,filmmaker and actor Rituparno Ghosh addressed Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee as the prime minister of the country. There were no murmurs or dissent or even laughter from any corner of the auditorium. While Banerjee sat there looking quite embarrased,Ghosh a few moments later corrected himself and Banerjee seemed to have heaved a sigh of relief.

Witty criticism

Minister for irrigation and former state Congress chief Manas Bhunia is not known for his witty mind. But the way he compared the shows of a particular Bengali TV channel which owes its allegiance to the Trinamool Congress showed he had a subtle sense of humour. Your shows have become insipid, Bhunia told a reporter of the channel after a press conference at Writers Buildings. Because the thing is if you show only Suchitra Sen on your TV it will become dull. You should have Sen and Uttam Kumar together,and it will sell like a hot cake, Bhunia said amidst peals of laughter from assembled mediapersons.

Battle continues

There seems to be no end to bitter relations between Shovondev Chattopadhyay and Dola Sen  the two leaders of Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress,the Trinamools labour wing. Chattopadhyay,who has been with Mamata Banerjee from the day the latter set her party up way back in 1998 accuses Sen in his private circles of the alleged luxurious life she leads. Critics of Chattopadhyay say the senior labour leader could not accept the growing clout of Sen in Didis inner circles.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App