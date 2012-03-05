Kolkata Confidential : Birthday blues

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees introduction of the system of paying tribute to illustrious people of Bengal  ranging from Ramakrishna Paramhans to Kishore Kumar and Subhas Chandra Bose to Khudiram Bose  in the space just opposite the chief ministers chamber,Writers Buildings is witnessing visits from the progeny of people who made a mark in various fields. They are turning up with the request that the birth anniversary of their ancestor be observed in the Writers corridor. Recently the office of minister for commerce and industries Partha Chatterjee saw one such person coming up with a request that the birth anniversary of his grandfather,who was a novelist and short story writer of the 40s and 50s,be observed. The officers had no option but to refer the case to the chief ministers office.

Struck by comrades

A delegation from the Chinese automobile giant First Automotive Works (FAW) that came to Kolkata on February 28,the day an industrial strike was called,got a taste of the Bengal comrades efficiency in organising a bandh. With a handful of industrialists turning up at the interactive session,the show was a complete flop. Besides,the government was represented by a special secretary of the commerce and industries department whose knowledge of India and Sino-Indian relations could just about match that of a student of Class VI. The Chinese had to say that such a strike was unthinkable in their country. And they guffawed when they heard from the assembled mediapersons there that the strike was called by the communists here.

Lalbazar lab!

If it is Lalbazar today,can Writers Buildings be far behind? That is the apprehension among journalists covering Writers,following a dikta issued by the state government that at the Kolkata Police headquarters,mediapersons can sit in a room on the ground floor earmarked for the press but they cannot go upstairs to meet officers. Mediapersons at Writers apprehend this effort to gag the media could extend to Writers very soon.

Fear play

The government could not ensure the presence of all the government employees on February 28,the day an industrial strike was called,However,it has been able to create a fear psychosis among employees who defied the chief secretarys circular and did not report for duty that day. As the government prepares a list of absentee employees,speculation is rife on the penalty - breaking of service,fine of one days salary,etc.

