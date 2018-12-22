Kolkata: Complaint filed against Dilip Ghosh for ‘threatening political adversaries’

A complaint has been filed against state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh by a Shiv Sena member for his recent speech at Arambagh, in which he allegedly threatened his political adversaries.

The complaint was filed at Jorasanko police station on Friday by Shiv Sena member Ashoke Sarkar, who had earlier filed a complaint against several BJP leaders, accusing them of cheating in the name of allocation of LPG distribution centres.

The letter, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, read, “I came to know that BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has threated his political adversaries and opponents with physical assault and annihilation at a public speech in Arambagh. I being one of his prime political adversaries fighting several cases against him and his party’s corruption and unlawful conduct, feel threatened. Under this circumstance I fear for my security and that of my associates. If any accident or harm happens to me or my close associates. I hold Dilip Ghosh responsible for it.”

“Henceforth you are requested to take appropriate steps for our security as well as necessary actions against Dilip Ghosh and prevent him from issuing these obnoxious threats repeatedly, vitiating the democratic environment of the state,” it further read.

In his speech to supporters on December 17, Ghosh was heard saying such things as “We will not spare anyone who comes our way”. He also asked the crowd to “carry bamboos in hand” to combat Trinamool Congress supporters.