Kolkata college student’s stripping case: TMC directs action against youth wing members

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday directed action against the members of the party’s youth wing for allegedly stripping naked a male student at a Kolkata college. The St Paul’s Cathedral Mission College student alleged some ex-students belonging to Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) stripped him naked after he inquired about funds involved in an institute event on May 17.

“The TMCP unit at the college will submit a written complaint about the incident to the party. The student who was subjected to the torture must also lodge the complaint. The party will definitely take action against the accused after conducting a probe. I have given direction to the TMCP leadership to do the same,” said TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee.

A video purportedly showed the student running for cover after being stripped naked.

