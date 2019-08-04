Kolkata college student found dead

A first-year Physics Honours student of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, was found dead on the railway tracks between Uttarpara and Hindmotor stations. The body of 18-year-old Rishik Koley, a resident of Singur in Hooghly district, had deep cut marks on his neck after he was hit by a train, police said.

The body was recovered on Thursday, but police could finally identify him the next day.

Police said a suicide note was found on him that said he had been struggling in class as he could not follow lectures in English. He was also scared that because of this, he would not be able to perform well and disappoint his father.

Police also said that according to Koley’s friends, he was not happy studying physics, as his first preference was mathematics.

According to police, Koley, who was staying in Beniapukur, went missing on August 1. He left his hostel at 11.30 am, but did not attend any class. When he didn’t return, the hostel warden tried his number and found it to be switched off. A missing diary was lodged at Beniapukur police station. Later police received an information about a body being found on the tracks. Koley’s family members identified the body.