Supporters of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed over setting up book stalls at Kolkata’s College Street, popularly known as the city’s ‘Boi Para’ and one of India’s largest book hubs, on Wednesday.

The situation led to the closure of a stretch of College Street for nearly two hours, with the Kolkata police putting up barricades and diverting traffic. Buses were rerouted through Central Avenue, while smaller vehicles were diverted through adjoining lanes.

The confrontation began after the SFI set up a temporary book stall near the Calcutta University gate, reportedly with police permission. Shortly afterwards, ABVP supporters arrived at the spot, demanding that the SFI stall be removed and seeking permission to set up their own stall.

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SFI supporters alleged that ABVP members tore down their banners and attempted to set some of the books on fire.

“We had permission yesterday as well, but we were not allowed to set up the stall. Today, when we finally set up the book stall beside the Calcutta University gate, ABVP supporters arrived and tore down the flex,” an SFI supporter alleged.

ABVP supporters, meanwhile, questioned whether the SFI had the necessary permission to set up the stall. “We have permission, but we are still not being allowed to set up our book stall. They are selling anti-national books, and we will not allow that to happen here,” an ABVP supporter said.

‘Anti-national conspiracy’

A large contingent of the Kolkata police reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Tensions escalated when the police tried to disperse supporters of both organisations. ABVP workers protested by pushing against the police barricades and staging a sit-in on the road.

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With SFI supporters occupying one side of the road and ABVP protesters gathering on the other, College Street witnessed considerable congestion and chaos.

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ABVP’s Swadhin Haldar alleged that the SFI stall had been set up without permission on November 17. “Even after that, they blocked the road. We have informed Lalbazar and Jorasanko police stations, as well as the municipality, through email. We have proof of that,” he told the media.

ABVP members subsequently pushed against the barricades in front of the SFI stall and continued their protest. Shouting slogans against the Left organisation, they alleged that the SFI was promoting Marxism. “Marxism will not work on Bengali soil. They are agents of China. They are involved in anti-national conspiracy,” one of them said.

In response, an SFI student leader said the organisation had police permission to put up banners at the stall. “The flexes have pictures of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee, Ritwik Ghatak, and Sukanta Bhattacharya. They are destroying those flexes,” the student leader said.

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After nearly two hours, ABVP supporters also set up a book stall a short distance away from the SFI stall. College Street was subsequently reopened to traffic, with a substantial police presence maintained in the area to prevent further clashes.

An SFI supporter also questioned the police response, alleging that members of the organisation were stopped and detained while attempting to set up their stall on Tuesday, while no similar action was taken against ABVP supporters on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s clash

The confrontation came a day after SFI members clashed with the Kolkata police over the organisation’s attempt to set up a temporary book stall outside Calcutta University.

SFI members staged a protest and blocked College Street, accusing the police of preventing them from setting up the stall.

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A large police contingent was deployed to control the situation, and several SFI members, including the organisation’s state secretary Debanjan De, were detained.

SFI members said they have been organising temporary book stalls outside Calcutta University every November for the past four years. This year’s book sale is scheduled for November 17 to 19.