Kolkata: Arsalan owner, 13 others arrested in poker raid

Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested the owner of popular biryani chain along with 13 others for gambling following raid across two clubs in the city.

Arsalan owner Akhtar Parvez was one of the accused who was caught red-handed playing poker during raids conducted at Friends Club in Camac Street and Leo Club at AJC Bose road. Huge amounts of cash were seized as board money from the spot.

“Late on Saturday, several teams of the Anti Rowdy Squad of Detective Department held raids across different locations against poker clubs. During the raids, 14 persons were arrested from two poker clubs and huge poker dice and playing cards were seized,” Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

“Akhtar Parvez, who was among those arrested, is the owner of the Arsalan Restaurant chain owner,” confirmed another official.

Those arrested were booked under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 420 (Cheating), among others, of the Indian Penal Code and under various section of the West Bengal Gambling & Prize Competition Act.

Last month, Parwez’s younger son Arsalan was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in which two Bangladeshi nationals lost their lives. It was later found that his elder son Raghib was behind the wheels at the time of the incident.

Raghib was arrested along with his uncle Mohammad Humza who was caught for providing shelter to the accused.