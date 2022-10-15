scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Kolkata clashes: Web portal editor arrested for sharing ‘provocative content’, sent to police custody

“Guha was arrested for uploading communally inflammatory videos on social media,” said a senior police officer.

He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till October 24. (Representational/File)

THE KOLKATA POLICE on Thursday arrested Manab Guha, who runs an online Bengali news portal, for allegedly sharing “provocative content” in the wake of clashes between two communities in Ekbalpur area of the city on October 9.

“Guha was arrested for uploading communally inflammatory videos on social media,” said a senior police officer. Police said Guha was booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 500 (Defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till October 24.

Later in the day, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “I am the leader of the opposition in the state, making my stand clear that social media journalists like Manav Guha or others like Polumi Nag are doing honest journalism and presenting such news to the public, my support will always remain with them. I salute their fight.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban

According to the police, since Sunday – the day of the incident – Guha allegedly wrote Facebook posts and articles that were “provocative” and that he did not heed their requests to remove such content. The content concerned has now been removed from his Facebook page.

On October 9, a clash between two communities took place at Mominpur leading to communal tension.

The next night, a group of people ransacked several houses on Mayurbhanj and Bhukailash road areas.

Advertisement

A group of people protesting this surrounded the Ekbalpur police station and vandalised it. Nine police personnel were injured in the incident.

The police registered five cases and at least 47 persons have so far been arrested in these cases.

More from Kolkata

On October 12, 2022, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal DGP to form an SIT to investigate the clashes and submit a report.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 04:23:35 am
Next Story

Outcome of Himachal election will be an important test for Congress and BJP

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement