Kolkata: Clashes in Birbhum over ‘cut money’, 9 held

Tension prevailed in Sahapur village of Birbhum district on Wednesday after a clash erupted between BJP and TMC supporters over the issue of “cut money”. Nine people have been arrested in this connection.

Advertising

Police said the clash was reported from Sahapur village under Sadaipur police station area, where people from both the groups hurled bombs and stones at each other. Police have increased its vigilance in the area.

“People from both the parties threw crude bombs at each other, and even targeted police. Nine people have been arrested,” said SP Birbhum Shyam Singh.

Sources said the tension in the area started from Tuesday, when a group of BJP supporters launched a protest against TMC leader Enamul Haque. They staged a demonstration outside his house and demanded refund of “cut-money”. However, the protest ended following police intervention. On Wednesday, the supporters of Haque attacked those people who had taken part in Tuesday’s protest.

Advertising

Police, however, claimed that the situation was under control at present.

On Tuesday, Birbhum police recovered explosives from Rampurhat area in Birbhum. As per police officials, after a series of explosion that recently took place in Birbhum district, police are conducting raids to recover explosives and arms in various parts of the district.

“Acting upon sources’ information, Rampurhat police today recovered 238 packets — each packet contained 50 kilogram of ammonium nitrate,” said an official.

Police said the explosives were recovered from an unauthorised storeroom located between Borjol and Rodhipur villages. During further search, eight bags containing detonators, were also found stashed in a nearby culvert. It is mentioned here that these explosives are generally used in stone quarries.