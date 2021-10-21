Bengal: Civic polls likely from December, TMC starts preparations

Following the conclusion of the four Assembly by-polls in the state, whose results will be declared on November 2, the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) is likely to organise the pending elections in 112 municipalities and corporations in the state — including in Kolkata, Bidhannagar, and Howrah — in two to three steps starting December. Sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said its probable candidates for the Kolkata and Howrah civic elections had already started preparing for campaigning.

Since the elections could not be held last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the urban civic bodies are currently being run by government-nominated boards of administrators. Though Opposition parties had challenged the government’s move to not hold elections, the Supreme Court last year upheld the decision to postpone the polls till the pandemic subsided. In January this year, the Calcutta High Court told the SEC and the government to consult each other and take all steps to hold the elections at the earliest since councillors’ terms had long expired.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that after the Assembly by-polls, the state will start the election process for 112 municipalities and corporations. So, we are already prepared to hold the elections. But, formally we can only start the process after the state government gives us the ‘go ahead’ signal. We are expecting that the process will start after the results of by-polls in Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba,” said a senior State Election Commission official.

Sources said if Covid-19 cases did not rise steeply then elections in the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the 66 wards of the Howrah Municipal Corporation, and the Bidhannagar corporation could be completed before the last week of December. The rest of the civic elections might be held in multiple phases in January 2022, the sources added.

While the state Municipal and Urban Development Department refused to comment on the matter of when it would approve the organisation of the elections, state Urban Development Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Whenever the State Election Commission announces the votes for 112 municipalities, we are ready.”

A senior TMC leader the party’s probable candidates in Howrah and Kolkata had already started gearing up for year-end elections. “We are preparing for the municipal elections. We have information that either this year-end or the beginning of next year, the elections of the 112 municipalities and corporations will be held. The whole election process will be completed by February next year. So, we are ready for that,” he added.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar demanded that central forces be deployed for the elections. “If voting is held in the presence of the state police, then free and peaceful voting is not possible. These cops have failed before. Those who fail again and again should not be allowed to fail again,” he added.