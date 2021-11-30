Kolkata civic polls: In BJP list, 50 women candidates find place

(From left) BJP leaders Pratap Banerjee, Samik Bhattacharya and Agnimitra Paul release the party candidate list for the Kolkata municipal election on Monday. (Express Photo)

THE BJP on Monday released its candidate list for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election, scheduled on December 19. State BJP vice-president Pratap Bandyopadhyay and spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party has given importance to women and youth, apart from selecting lawyers, doctors and teachers as candidates. The party announced names of candidates for all 144 wards under the KMC.

“We have fielded 50 women and 48 young faces who are below the age of 40. There are also advocates, doctors and schoolteachers and a former colonel who have been made candidates. The party chose people who have a clean image and proven track record,” said Bandyopadhyay after releasing the candidate list during a news conference.

According to him, majority of candidates are “long-time party workers.” This is a major change from BJP’s previous candidate list for state Assembly polls earlier this year, where the party gave importance to those who came from other political parties. There was also no representation from film and television industry in the BJP candidate list, unlike the previous one.

The State Election Commission had recently issued the poll notification for KMC, scheduling the election on December 19. The last date for filing of nominations is December 1 and counting will begin on December 22. The TMC, Left Front and Congress have already announced names of their candidates for KMC election.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said nearly 75 per cent of its candidates were finalised two-and-half months ago. He added that the BJP doesn’t in “family-driven politics” and the selection of candidates went through a transparent and fair process.

It was an apparent reference to TMC candidate list which featured candidates who share relations with its top leaders. Among them being party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee.