Kolkata civic polls: Congress drops Partha Mitra, two others from its list

The Congress on Sunday changed its candidates on three wards of the KMC, a day after it had released its first list of 66 candidates.

The party dropped Partha Mitra from ward number 8 after he said that he was with the TMC, causing embarrassment to the party.

With the fresh list of 29 candidates, the Congress has so far announced its candidates for 95 wards out of the total 144 wards of the KMC.

Meanwhile, several local Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at state Congress headquarters at Bidhan Bhawan before the release of the second candidate list. They were protesting against the candidature of some leaders whose names were announced yesterday.

BJP list today

The BJP on Sunday said that it will release its candidate list for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday. The party held a meeting with state leaders on Sunday to finalise the names of its candidates. “We have prepared and finalised our candidate list for 144 seats. People from all walks of life in society feature on our list,” party leader Rahul Sinha said.