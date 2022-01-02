Covid surge in Kolkata: KMC picks 11 micro containment zones, to open safe homes again

With the state capital seeing a major spike in Covid-19 cases, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified 11 micro containment zones. According to sources, the process of containment will start on January 3.

The city civic body has also decided to reopen safe homes in the city from next week.

Over the past week, Kolkata has seen a surge in cases. While the cases stood at 382 on December 28, the number shot up to 540 on December 29, doubled to 1,090 on December 30 before touching 1,954 on

New Year’s Eve.

Chairing a recent administrative meeting in South 24 Parganas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government was reviewing the situation and micro containment zones were likely to be identified soon.

On Friday, Mayor Firhad Hakim presided over a meeting of the KMC that was also attended by MMIC (health) Atin Ghosh. Officers of Kolkata Police were also present at the meeting.

“At the meeting, we were told not to leave any stone unturned with regard to Covid preparedness as the situation is likely to get worse. Apart from constant awareness drives, we will implement micro-containment zones and ensure more testing for Covid while scaling up vaccination. Apart from continuing the regular vaccination campaign, vaccination for those in the age group of 15-18 years will also start shortly. Schools have been earmarked for the purpose,” said a senior KMC official.

According to sources, ward-wise fresh Covid case numbers were discussed at the meeting. Micro containment zones were identified on the basis of the data. The Kolkata Police was directed to make preparations for these zones, restrict movement and make arrangements for isolation of Covid patients.

At the meeting, it was decided that barricades would be set up in areas identified as micro containment zones and restrictions imposed on the movement of local residents. Awareness campaigns will also organised through loudspeakers. It was decided that local police stations will help out residents inside these zones with essential items, if needed. Gyms, playgrounds and other public places will be off limits in these areas and the KMC will carry out regular sanitisation drives at housing complexes that fall in these zones.

Meanwhile, a government event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Saturday, which was to be attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was cancelled in view of the Covid surge.