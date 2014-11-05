Kolkata civic body gears up to tackle dengue outbreak

Following the outbreak of dengue in North Bengal especially in Siliguri and Malda, authorities at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are taking precautionary measures to tackle the disease.

KMC officials said that the working hours of dengue clinics would be extended. “Looking at the number of people coming from far-flung places, the timings of clinics which function from 9 am to 2 pm, might soon be extended till 5 pm,” said a senior health official of KMC.

He also said that the department had taken a number of steps to spread awareness among people. “Awareness movements include distribution of leaflets and putting up hoardings. Two vans equipped with digital hoardings are placed at different spots of the city to educate people about the causes, symptoms and preventive measures of dengue,” he added.

It was also found out that a comprehensive survey was already in place to tackle the menace. Health officials were engaged in spot visits, both domestic households and also government organisations and collect larvae. Officials said that households and organisations where mosquito larvae are found were given warnings and the spots are followed up after an interval. “After two warnings if they don’t mend their ways, a fine is slapped on those premises,” said a KMC health official.

Cleanliness at all the five medical colleges in the city has been stressed upon and authorities have been asked to check on breeding grounds of mosquitoes at these places.

Members, Mayor in Council (MMiC), health Atin Ghosh said that a data had been prepared according to the wards. “We have maintained a ward-wise data about the number of open tanks, masonry tanks etc. So when our officers visit the field, they have a clear idea of the locality. So far we have been able to keep the number of dengue cases under control in KMC area,” he said.

The number of cases detected in Siliguri in the past fortnight is 18, and Malda has reported 13 cases. Although unofficial sources place the Malda figure at 25. District authorities negated the news of six deaths owing to dengue at Malda. “In September and October, there had been 16 cases diagnosed positive of dengue in Malda of whom eight were from Kaliachak – I area. About the six deaths that media is talking about , only two had died of fever. They too had not been tested for dengue,” said Dilip Mondal, CMOH, Malda Medical College.

