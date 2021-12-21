Kolkata civic body elections: CPM, BJP seek repoll in HC over ‘violence’

Citing incidents of violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on Sunday, the BJP and CPI(M) Monday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a repoll.

The three main Opposition parties, BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, organised protests alleging vote rigging and booth capturing by “TMC workers”. While the BJP petition has been filed by the party’s state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, CPI(M) candidate from ward number 2 Debaleena Sarkar filed the secomd petition in the high court.

Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.