Kolkata civic body accepting applications for trade licences online

Digitising the process was the idea of KMC Board of Administrators’ Chairperson Firhad Hakim, who wanted to promote the corporation’s “ease of doing business” initiative.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is now accepting online applications for issuing fresh trade licences and renewing existing ones. According to the civic body, which started the process on Thursday, applications from traders will be scrutinised and the licences will be granted within 24 hours if their papers are in order.

Digitising the process was the idea of KMC Board of Administrators’ Chairperson Firhad Hakim, who wanted to promote the corporation’s “ease of doing business” initiative.

Sources in the civic body said once an identification card, and business proofs or related documents are submitted the application will be scrutinised immediately. “If papers related to the business are genuine, it can be issued as early as 24 hours. This was decided at a meeting of the KMC Board of Administrators held a few days ago,” said an official.

According to sources in the corporation, in the past there have been many incidents of racketeers duping traders after assuring them they would get their licence. “This online system will put an end to middlemen’s racket that has been active in Kolkata for quite some time. Online system will be a hassle free way to collect trade licences, and it will promote business in the city,” said an official.

Last year, the KMC digitised the property mutation process to fast-track applications, and make it more convenient for people to pay taxes and receive mutation certificates within days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.