Kolkata: CID takes over probe in Nagerbazar blast case

The state CID on Wednesday took over the investigation of the blast that killed a six-year-old boy and left nine others injured at Kazipara, Nagerbazar, the previous day.

A statement issued by Nishat Parvez, DIG, CID-Operations, confirmed the development.

Sources said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed the agency to investigate the case.

On Wednesday, a team of CID officials — comprising the additional director general, the inspector general and the special superintendent of the state CID along with officials of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory — visited the blast site, examined circumstantial evidence and collected samples as well.

Sources said investigating officials also took statements of locals and residents of Sheema Apartment, a building outside which the blast took place.

On Tuesday, the Barrackpore police had registered a suo motu case against unknown persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder and attempt to murder and under the Explosive Substances Act.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “I am writing to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding an NIA probe. CID investigation is an eyewash with an intention to destroy evidence. In Khagragarh blast too, an NIA investigation had exposed the international network of terror that had spread in Bengal”.

Trinamool Congress leaders had alleged that the incident was the handiwork of BJP and RSS supporters.

