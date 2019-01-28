Kolkata: CID busts racket ‘with roots in Pakistan’

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two men in New Town area of Kolkata and busted a fake lottery racket which sources said has its roots in Pakistan.

The racket was being run from the office of Pran Beverage India at the outskirts of the city. CID sleuths arrested the company’s director Rajesh Ghosh (44) and manager Bidhan Kirtaniya (38) on January 25. Officials acted after a complaint was filed at Egra police station in East Midnapore, said a CID statement.

“We have also seized several documents that will help us in taking the case forward. We are trying to find the other people involved in the racket,” said a CID officer.

A PTI report said the duo were produced in a Contai court, which remanded them to police custody.

The CID source said people would receive phone calls, SMSes or WhatsApp messages from numbers beginning with 0092, +92 or 12. “The targets were told they had won a lottery or prize of high value, and for receiving the same, the winner would have to submit a certain amount of money as a processing fee in a bank account provided by the company. Many fell into the trap,” said the officer.

The CID statement said the two accused have been slapped with sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property), 418 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 424 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees or more) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or forged electronic record) of the IPC. They have also been slapped with section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.

“The two arrested have also confessed that the money deposited was then transferred to Pakistan via Dubai through a hawala route,” said a CID officer.

Officials suspect that people from other states too were targeted by such rackets.

Meanwhile, in its statement, CID has also issued an appeal to the common people, that anyone who receives such call or message should immediately inform CID through the helplines 14407, 7980124487 or 033-24490253.

Information about the case and the probe has been shared with central agencies, PTI quoted an officer as saying.

(With PTI inputs)