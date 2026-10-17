Kolkata Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal stampede: What we know so far

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At least 17 people are dead in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Several others were injured and are undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, according to the police.
Here is what we know so far about the incident:
- Organisers, private security guards detained: CM Suvendu Adhikari
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the organisers and private security guards have been detained in connection with the incident. “As per I was briefed, there was some announcement by the organisers on loudspeakers after which the incident took place. My self and our team are at the hospital. Amit Shah ji has cancelled his programme tomorrow. He will visit the injured and the victims,” Adhikari said.
- Several Puja pandals shut down
As a precautionary measure, police have closed Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani and several other major Durga Puja pandals to visitors. Tala Prattoy has also announced that its pandal will remain closed until further notice.
- President Murmu expresses grief, offers condolences to victims’ families
President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal incident. She extended her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
कोलकाता में दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में हुई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार बहुत ही दुखद है। सभी शोक संतप्त परिवारजनों के प्रति मैं गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 17, 2026
- PM Modi announces compensation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Calling the stampede “extremely distressing”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying, “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”
কলকাতায় পদপিষ্ট হয়ে যাঁরা প্রাণ হারিয়েছেন, তাঁদের প্রত্যেকের নিকটাত্মীয়কে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জাতীয় ত্রাণ তহবিল (PMNRF) থেকে ২ লক্ষ টাকা এককালীন আর্থিক সহায়তা দেওয়ার কথা ঘোষণা করেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী। আহতদের প্রত্যেককে ৫০,০০০ টাকা করে আর্থিক সহায়তা দেওয়া হবে।
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026
- Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with CM Suvendu Adhikari
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families. “I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.
এইমাত্র চোরবাগান সর্বজনীন দুর্গাপুজো মণ্ডপে পদপিষ্ট হয়ে একাধিক মানুষের হতাহতের অত্যন্ত দুঃখজনক খবর পেয়েছি। এই বিষয়ে মুখ্যমন্ত্রী শ্রী শুভেন্দু অধিকারী মহাশয়ের সঙ্গে কথা হয়েছে। এই মর্মান্তিক দুর্ঘটনায় যাঁরা প্রাণ হারিয়েছেন, তাঁদের আত্মার শান্তি কামনা করি এবং শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবারের সদস্যদের প্রতি গভীর সমবেদনা জানাই। আহতদের সর্বোত্তম চিকিৎসার ব্যবস্থা করছে প্রশাসন।
পশ্চিমবঙ্গে আগামীকালের আমার সমস্ত কর্মসূচি স্থগিত করে আহতদের সঙ্গে হাসপাতালে দেখা করতে যাব। মা দুর্গার কাছে প্রার্থনা করি, সমস্ত আহত ব্যক্তি যেন দ্রুত সুস্থ হয়ে ওঠেন।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2026