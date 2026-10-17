Kolkata Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal stampede: What we know so far

At least 17 people are dead in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Several others were injured and are undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, according to the police.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

Organisers, private security guards detained: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the organisers and private security guards have been detained in connection with the incident. “As per I was briefed, there was some announcement by the organisers on loudspeakers after which the incident took place. My self and our team are at the hospital. Amit Shah ji has cancelled his programme tomorrow. He will visit the injured and the victims,” Adhikari said.