Kolkata Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal stampede: What we know so far

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At least 17 people died in a stampede at Kolkata’s Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Several injured people are being treated at Calcutta Medical College.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya, Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 11:44 PM IST
(L-R) Relatives of deceased Sriparna Poddar from Baidyabati, Hooghly at Calcutta Medical College and hospital and Injured Sayantika Ghosh, coming out from medical College and hospital (Express photo by Partha Paul)(L-R) Relatives of deceased Sriparna Poddar from Baidyabati, Hooghly at Calcutta Medical College and hospital and Injured Sayantika Ghosh, coming out from medical College and hospital (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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At least 17 people are dead in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Several others were injured and are undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, according to the police.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

  • Organisers, private security guards detained: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the organisers and private security guards have been detained in connection with the incident. “As per I was briefed, there was some announcement by the organisers on loudspeakers after which the incident took place. My self and our team are at the hospital. Amit Shah ji has cancelled his programme tomorrow. He will visit the injured and the victims,” Adhikari said.

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  • Several Puja pandals shut down

As a precautionary measure, police have closed Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani and several other major Durga Puja pandals to visitors. Tala Prattoy has also announced that its pandal will remain closed until further notice.

  • President Murmu expresses grief, offers condolences to victims’ families

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal incident. She extended her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Also Read | Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates
  • PM Modi announces compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Calling the stampede “extremely distressing”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying, “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

  • Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with CM Suvendu Adhikari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families. “I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.

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