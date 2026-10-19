Kolkata stampede: Ropes dropped, one exit, warnings that led to panic

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Seven arrested, death toll climbs to 19, CM Adhikari says security lapses will be probed; 2 of 25 injured still in ICU.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Sweety Kumari
6 min readKolkataOct 19, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Kolkata stampede: Ropes dropped, one exit, warnings that led to panicA victim’s relative breaks down outside Kolkata Police morgue, Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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Only one exit, narrow lanes, inexperienced volunteers, rain and ill-timed announcements by organisers: It was this potent mix of security gaps that culminated in the stampede that led to 19 deaths at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Kolkata, The Indian Express has learnt.

So far, seven people have been arrested and charged under BNS sections 105 and 110, related to culpable homicide, and section 3(5) on common intent, which aims to hold all co-accused equally liable. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda (48), secretary of the puja committee, and Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president. All the accused have been sent to police custody for 10 days. Of the 25 injured, two are in ICU, officials said.

Located in North Kolkata near the Burrabazar area, Chorbagan Sarbojanin, like most Durga Pujas in the area, is surrounded by narrow lanes and bylanes. Over the past three days, police sources said, the puja saw a huge rush of people, with police barricades breached at least 10 times on Friday alone, a day before the stampede at around 7.40 pm on Saturday.

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chorebagan stampede, Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal incident, Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Kolkata Durga Puja crowd surge, Chorebagan pandal injuries, stampede-like situation in Kolkata, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata Police Durga Puja, Chorebagan Arob theme, Kolkata Durga Puja crowd control, Deshapriya Park pandal closure, Sreebhumi Durga Puja, Kalyani Durga Puja crowd (L-R) Relatives of deceased Sriparna Poddar from Baidyabati, Hooghly at Calcutta Medical College and hospital and Injured Sayantika Ghosh, coming out from medical College and hospital (Express photo by Partha Paul)

According to police sources, the pandal had only one exit gate. “The organisers did not review the security situation adequately and no additional manpower was also sought from Kolkata Police. The police, too, did not review the situation,” the sources said.

Read | 11 years ago, a warning at Kolkata’s Deshapriya Park that foretold a tragedy

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government is planning to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, which will not include representatives from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Fire Services and Kolkata Police.

“The Chief Secretary will write a letter to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to allow a sitting judge to head the probe. If not, a retired judge will head the probe. The role of police officers and Fire department officials will be probed. We have asked for a list of the temporary Home Guard personnel posted in the pandal. Their role will be probed,” Adhikari said. Later, Sumit Kumar Ghosh, the officer in charge of the Girish Park police station, under which Chorbagan Durga Puja falls, was transferred.

Explained | Kolkata stampede kills 19: How do crowd disasters happen, how can they be prevented?

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, said they have already launched a formal investigation into the incident. “An internal inquiry into the incident has been initiated. CCTV footage is being examined for this purpose. Additionally, all crucial aspects are being looked into, including the entry and exit routes of the pandal, emergency exit arrangements, preparedness and availability of medical facilities,” said Additional CP (Crime) Kunal Agarwal.

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Officials said the Fire Services has stepped up safety audits for high-footfall pandals in Kolkata, issuing compliance notices to prominent committees following inspections by a high-powered government review team.

At Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja, local residents said, visitors had to enter through a dark, enclosed corridor constructed with heavy iron rods and a tight mesh, resembling a cage. The statue of Goddess Durga was initially veiled behind thick bars, becoming clearer and brighter only as visitors navigated the dimly lit pathway toward larger openings. While the concept aimed to symbolise how dark phases needed to be negotiated to reach true enlightenment, several visitors later said the execution left them “feeling trapped and claustrophobic”.

Then, amid a heavy downpour in the evening, thousands of visitors surged forward to seek shelter. Instead of regulating the flow, volunteers dropped the control ropes and fled inside, leaving the entrance unchecked. “The crowd was separated by a rope. As the rain came, they dropped the rope,” the Chief Minister said.

“As incoming crowds packed into the already overcrowded space, visitors who had just stepped out turned back to escape the rain, trapping hundreds inside,” police sources said.

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Moreover, the sources said, the organisers broadcast announcements warning visitors that the structure was unsafe and might collapse at any moment. “Rather than evacuating the area in an orderly manner, their warnings triggered widespread panic,” they said.

Ram Sarkar, husband of Arti Sarkar Biswas, who was among those who died, said they had been “waiting in queue for nearly two hours when it started raining”. “As we moved toward the pandal, the volunteers suddenly let go of the control ropes, causing a massive surge. People rushed in from both sides, and everyone collapsed on top of us near the exit. It took me 20 minutes just to pull my wife out. I performed CPR immediately, but she couldn’t be saved. I kept screaming for an ambulance, but there were no police officers to manage the crowd,” Sarkar said.

Nunu Das, a local resident who was part of the initial group of rescuers, said they were “pulling people out without even knowing who was alive or dead”. “Many were bleeding from the nose. Since the lanes are so narrow, we had to carry the bodies in our arms and walk for about eight minutes just to reach the main road,” Das said.

“The primary crowd management was left to local volunteers and private security guards with no experience handling major festival crowds. Despite temporary police Home Guards being deployed, local residents reported that they abandoned their posts at the entry gates to seek shelter inside the pandal when the rain started,” the police sources said.

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Another local resident attributed the unprecedented turnout to “social media promotion”.

Chief Minister Adhikari said the “process of handing over the bodies of the victims has started”. “One of the deceased is from Bihar and the rest from different parts of West Bengal. I will visit the families at their homes,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said the government has stepped up protective measures at pandals across the state. “We held a meeting with DMs and SPs of all districts virtually. Learning lessons from the tragedy, the police have been directed to visit puja pandals, especially those with themes and huge footfalls. Steps will be taken to ensure that proper arrangements are made,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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