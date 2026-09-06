Massive fire at Kolkata chemical storage unit, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at a chemical storage unit in Kolkata's congested Chitpur area on Sunday, prompting the deployment of 12 fire engines (Screengrabs).

Days after major blazes were reported at Mirza Ghalib Street and Sealdah, panic gripped residents of northern Kolkata Sunday when a massive fire broke out at a chemical storage unit in the congested Chitpur area. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to local sources, the fire broke out suddenly at Nawab Patti No. 11. Thick black smoke and toxic chemical fumes quickly engulfed the crowded neighbourhood, causing severe breathing difficulties for nearby residents.

Three fire engines were initially dispatched to the spot. However, as the flames intensified, seven more were brought in, followed by two more, bringing the total number of fire tenders deployed to 12.