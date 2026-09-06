Massive fire at Kolkata chemical storage unit, no casualties
The massive fire broke out at a chemical storage unit in North Kolkata's Chitpur area, sending toxic smoke across the congested neighbourhood. Twelve fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control.
Days after major blazes were reported at Mirza Ghalib Streetand Sealdah, panic gripped residents of northern Kolkata Sunday when a massive fire broke out at a chemical storage unit in the congested Chitpur area. No casualties have been reported so far.
According to local sources, the fire broke out suddenly at Nawab Patti No. 11. Thick black smoke and toxic chemical fumes quickly engulfed the crowded neighbourhood, causing severe breathing difficulties for nearby residents.
Three fire engines were initially dispatched to the spot. However, as the flames intensified, seven more were brought in, followed by two more, bringing the total number of fire tenders deployed to 12.
Firefighters faced a challenging task containing the blaze due to the vast quantity of highly flammable chemicals stored inside the warehouse, which continuously emitted dense, toxic smoke. Fire brigade personnel noted that a major tragedy was averted because the unit was closed for the weekend, so no workers were inside.
The heat and flames also damaged several adjoining factories before the situation was brought under control. Local police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the immediate area to prevent bystanders from inhaling the toxic fumes.
“There is a huge quantity of chemicals stored inside that is emitting dangerous fumes, making it a challenging task for firefighters. However, the situation is completely under control now,” a fire department official said.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though officials have not ruled out a short circuit as a preliminary possibility. Authorities are investigating whether safety norms were flouted at the facility.
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Local BJP leader Ritesh Tiwari visited the site to inspect the relief operations. “Due to the heavy smoke, it was difficult for the firefighters to operate initially, but everything is under control now. I want to assure everyone that there is no need to panic,” he told reporters.
Describing the incident, a local resident said, “I was sitting outside when I smelt something burning. Suddenly, I saw thick smoke billowing out of a chimney and ran to alert others. Fortunately, because it was a Sunday, the godown and adjacent factories were empty.”
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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