Kolkata: Celebrities join students to protest attack on JNU students

Members of civil society and prominent personalities along with students took out a massive rally from College Street to Jorasanko in Central Kolkata Tuesday, to condemn the attack on JNU students by masked men on January 5.

Filmmakers Anjan Dutta, Anik Dutta, theatre personality Kaushik Sen, singer Rupankar Bagchi, actress Ushashi Chakraborty and others took part in the protest.

The rally was held without any political banners and colours and a large number of students, residents and even political leaders, including CPM’s Sujan Chakraborty, also joined in. Slogans were raised against the “fascist” onslaught on educational institutions across the country.

Anik Dutta said, “It is unfortunate to see students getting beaten up inside JNU and receiving stitches. They are just protesting against fee hike. We can’t sit at home and not raise our voice when such attacks take place.”

Echoing similar sentiment, Kaushik Sen said: “Not a single person has been arrested since the attack. Left students were selected and beaten up. It was a pre-planned attack that needs widespread condemnation.”

Meanwhile, students also took out a rally from Hazra Crossing to Nizam Palace at AJC Bose Road to protest against the Union Home Ministry for not taking action against the culprits responsible for the January 5 attack.

In the afternoon, Jadavpur University students took out a rally from the campus asking the police to take action against policemen who beat up their counterparts during Monday’s incident near Sulekha Crossing. They also submitted a complaint with Jadavpur Police Station in this regard and demanded the same.

