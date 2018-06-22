Kolkata celebrates Yoga Day

At a yoga session in Maidan, Kolkata, on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) At a yoga session in Maidan, Kolkata, on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

The 4th International Yoga Day was celebrated in Kolkata with people performing asanas at various events held across the city.

Raj Bhavan observed the day with all its officers and staffs performing asanas. Airports Authority of India (AAI), Regional Headquarters (ER) and NSCBI Airport Kolkata celebrated the day at the community hall of AAI New Quarters Residential Colony. This year’s theme was ‘Yoga for Peace’.

About 300 yoga practitioners in and around Kolkata also performed asanas in the green lawns of Victoria Memorial early in the morning.

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma participated at a yoga event in Shahid Minar, where over 2,000 people, including children, took part in a 40-minute session.

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya criticised the state government for not showing any interest in celebrating Yoga Day. “Yoga Day is also being celebrated in Islamic countries, but the West Bengal government is seeing politics everywhere,” he said.

