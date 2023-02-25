Kolkata celebrates as iconic tram completes 150 years of service

With the iconic tram service in Kolkata completing 150 years on Friday, tram lovers from the city and elsewhere, including countries like Germany and Australia, gathered to mark the historic occasion.

It was on February 24, 1873 that the tram then drawn by horse started chugging on the tramlines of erstwhile Calcutta.

Friday’s event, themed “Tramjatra” (tram’s journey) that was organised by the West Bengal Transport Department, began with a cake-cutting ceremony.

“I am hopeful that the tram will be reintroduced in a new avatar soon as was done in other countries. Tram is the pride of West Bengal. It is not just heritage but an integral part of the city’s transport network. Moreover, it is one of the most sustainable modes of transport for the future,” said Mahadeb Shi, director of Tramjatra that forges collaborations between tram drivers, artists and tram lovers to understand the distinctive tramways of the cities like Melbourne and Kolkata.

Some heritage trams were flagged off from the Esplanade tram depot to Gariahat. As part of the celebrations, the Tramjatra 2023 had lined up various events starting February 11. The first event of ‘Tramjatra’ was held at the Tram-world, one-of-its-kind museums-cum-entertainment spaces in the world, at the Gariahat tram depot.

The Tramjatra was started in 1996 by a conductor from Melbourne, Roberto D Andrea, who has been regularly holding cultural festivals marking the relationship between Kolkata and Melbourne on alternate years. Andrea was also present on the occasion on Friday.

The event was attended by Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, Consul General of Germany, Manfred Auster, Deputy CG of Australia, Daniel Sim and GM Kapur of INTACH.

Also present on the occasion were Secretary (Transport) Saumitra Mohan and West Bengal Transport Corporation (erstwhile Calcutta Tramway Company) Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

“I congratulate Tramjatra for being a part of the celebrations of 150 years of Calcutta Tramways. We are committed to heritage preservation and welfare for the tramway commuters,” said Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

WBTC MD Rajanvir Kapur said, “It makes me glad to be part of the 150th anniversary celebrations. Kolkata loves its trams and we try hard to make sure that this love is sustained through various initiatives like a library, art gallery, free WiFi on the tram and the revamped Tram World.”