Kolkata: CBI grills IPS officer for nearly seven hours

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday grilled IPS officer Arnab Ghosh for nearly seven hours as he appeared before the agency for the second consecutive day in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam.

Ghosh, Special Superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was one of the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that initially probed the scam. As per sources, Ghosh submitted some documents that the agency sought from him. After verifying the documents, they will decide if he needs to be called again for interrogation, they said.

The sources, who did not want to be named, said Ghosh was questioned regarding “missing” documents, which reportedly had details of the arrests of Sudipto Sen and Debjani Mukherjee from Sonamarg, Kashmir, in 2013.

The CBI questioned Ghosh to verify his statement with that of other members of the SIT who were interrogated earlier, including the first investigating officer, Prabhakar Nath.

The CBI, which took over the probe in the case following a Supreme Court order in 2014, had also summoned former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who headed the SIT, to appear before it in connection with the scam. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted him protection from arrest and any coercive action till July 10.