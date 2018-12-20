Kolkata: Cabinet to get four new faces

The Mamata Banerjee government will expand its Cabinet on Thursday, when four new faces will be inducted, senior government officers said on Wednesday.

Sources said the names shortlisted for ministerial posts are Sujit Bose, Tapas Roy, Nirmal Majhi and Ratna Ghosh.

They would be sworn in Thursday by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Cabinet ministers.

The portfolios of the new ministers would be announced after the swearing in. Sources said the new names are likely being included in order to relieve a few ministers of additional duties.

Sujit Bose and Tapas Roy are MLAs from Bidhannagar and Baranagar respectively. Nirmal Maji, who heads the West Bengal Medical Council, is the sitting Uluberia (North) MLA from Howrah while Ratna Ghosh is an MLA from Chakdaha in Nadia.