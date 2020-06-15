scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

In Kolkata, two kids thrown off building for playing, one dies

The two-year-old child was declared brought dead at a hospital while the other was being treated.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: June 15, 2020 7:16:38 am
children thrown of building in Burrabazar, children killed in Burrabazar, child dies after being thrown off building in Burrabazar, kolkata police, kolkata city news The two-year-old child was declared brought dead at a hospital while the other was being treated. (Representational)

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing two children, aged two and six, from the fourth floor of a building at Burrabazar area in Kolkata because they were playing in a common area, said Kolkata Police.

The two-year-old child was declared brought dead at a hospital while the other was being treated.

Read | Paradise Papers: Cox & Kings used offshore route to cut tax in Germany, UK

According to police, the incident was the fallout of verbal spat with the deceased’s father and accused Shiv Kumar Gupta a fortnight ago over using common areas for playing by the children. After seeing the children playing in a common area around 6 pm on Saturday, Gupta flung them on the road, said police.

Read | Unlocking sport: The Deal is in the Duel

“The children from Burrabazar area near Nandaram Market were rushed to the hospital where the two-year-old was declared brought dead. Locals and the families of the children alleged that one Shiv Kumar Gupta have thrown the children from the roof. He was interrogated and arrested,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement