In Kolkata, two kids thrown off building for playing, one dies

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing two children, aged two and six, from the fourth floor of a building at Burrabazar area in Kolkata because they were playing in a common area, said Kolkata Police.

The two-year-old child was declared brought dead at a hospital while the other was being treated.

According to police, the incident was the fallout of verbal spat with the deceased’s father and accused Shiv Kumar Gupta a fortnight ago over using common areas for playing by the children. After seeing the children playing in a common area around 6 pm on Saturday, Gupta flung them on the road, said police.

“The children from Burrabazar area near Nandaram Market were rushed to the hospital where the two-year-old was declared brought dead. Locals and the families of the children alleged that one Shiv Kumar Gupta have thrown the children from the roof. He was interrogated and arrested,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

